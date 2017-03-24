Three sought in robbery in parking lot of Patterson shopping center

Patterson Police Services is looking for three men suspected of robbing a person in the parking lot of the Walmart on Sperry Avenue at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
According to witness or victim statements, the two smaller men ran toward Mackilhaffy Drive, while the bigger one ran behind the Walmart.
Police warn that the men are armed.
Anyone who recognizes them or has any other information is asked to call Deputy Gonzales at 209-595-8686.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters also can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message.
