Three sought in robbery in parking lot of Patterson shopping center

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:03 Raw Video: Shooting in downtown Modesto

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:40 Man who forced way into home, fired shots, dies after struggle with victims