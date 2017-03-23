Judge will announce ruling next month in Korey Kauffman murder case

Nearly a year and a half after it began, the testimony and argument portion of the preliminary hearing against those accused in the death of Korey Kauffman came to a close Thursday afternoon. But the conclusion of the longest preliminary hearing in Stanislaus County history is still weeks away.
Judge Barbara Zuniga said she will decide on April 10 whether Modesto attorney Frank Carson and five others charged in the slaying should stand trial. The preliminary hearing in the case began in mid-October 2015, and rivals some lengthy preliminary hearings in state history.
The hearing has been held in a former federal bankruptcy court building on 12th and L streets in downtown Modesto. Judge Zuniga will return to that courtroom next month to determine whether there’s sufficient evidence for the defendants to stand trial.
Carson is being prosecuted with his wife, Georgia DeFilippo; her daughter, Christina DeFilippo; Baljit Athwal and his brother Daljit Atwal; and former California Highway Patrol Officer Walter Wells. Christina DeFilippo is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory; the other defendants each face a charge of murder.
But Wells won’t face the murder charge once the hearing ends. He was released from jail Dec. 13 on $50,000 bail after the prosecution said it will only seek felony charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and acting as an accessory after the alleged murder was committed.
In late December, Judge Zuniga abruptly released Carson, Atwal and Athwal on their own recognizance after prosecutors revealed they had located more evidence not handed over to the defense. The DeFilippos have been free on bail since early stages of the case, which began when the defendants were arrested in Aug. 2015.
Kauffman, 26, of Turlock went missing in late March 2012. His remains were found in August 2013 in the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County.
Carson is accused of being the ringleader of a criminal conspiracy to thwart thieves from repeatedly stealing antiques and scrap metal from his property on Ninth Street in Turlock. The prosecution believes Carson recruited a group of people to send a violent message to burglars, which resulted in Kauffman’s death after he was caught stealing.
The defense believes this is a case of wrongful prosecution by a vindictive Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office intent on ruining a prominent criminal defense attorney who has been successful in defending his clients. In the hearing, the defense attorneys argued that the prosecution relied on witnesses who lied to investigators or on the witness stand after they were coerced by an investigation task force that ignored other potential suspects in the man’s death.
