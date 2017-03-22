Suspect arrested on busy Modesto street, third in custody tied to Oakdale shooting

A suspect in a Halloween shooting in Oakdale was arrested after he crashed his vehicle on a busy Modesto street when trying to escape police.
Marquette Bryant, 22, was taken into custody after the vehicle he was driving crashed into another vehicle on Oakdale Road just north of Merle Avenue.
At about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a Modesto Police Department gang detective recognized Bryant driving a vehicle on Celeste Drive just west of Oakdale Road, according to Lt. Ivan Valencia.
Bryant is the third and final suspect wanted in a shooting on Oct. 31 at a fourplex on South Third Avenue in Oakdale. A 20-year-old man was shot twice but survived.
The detective who spotted Bryant attempted to stop him but he took off. He headed east on Celeste before reaching Oakdale Road, where he turned south into the center lane and collided with a vehicle heading north.
Nobody was injured, and Bryant surrendered following the collision.
Bryant was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also booked on suspicion of felony evading.
A female passenger in the vehicle with Bryant was detained at the scene, but later released.
Two other men were arrested in connection with the shooting: Dana Craig Perry, 27, and Michael Dewayne Walker, 33.
Perry was arrested in November. He has since pleaded no contest to firing a gun from a vehicle. He was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation. If he were to violate his probation or be convicted of another crime he could face three years in prison.
Walker was arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas. He was in jail there on another charge when he was served with the Oakdale Police Department's warrant and extradited back to Stanislaus County. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.
