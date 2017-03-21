Crime

March 21, 2017 9:23 PM

Modesto police make arrest in 2016 shooting and crash that killled teen

By John Holland

Modesto police Tuesday arrested a man on a charge of murdering Marcus Esparza, 17, who was shot and then crashed his car on Prescott Road last year.

Scott Bates Jr., 33, of Modesto, was taken into custody after being spotted in the afternoon on McHenry Avenue, the Modesto Police Department reported. An arrest warrant had been issued last week.

Bates was being held without bail at the Stanislaus County Jail.

Esparza died Aug. 19 on Prescott just south of Mount Vernon Drive. Detectives served a search warrant in October on Alta Way in Modesto and another on Jade Place last week in Manteca.

Home searched in homicide investigation

Modesto police served a search warrant at a Manteca home Wednesday morning in connection with the Aug. 19 killing of 17-year-old Marcus Esparza in Modesto. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

