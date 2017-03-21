Suspect in Oakdale shooting arrested after crashing vehicle on busy Modesto street

A suspect in an Oakdale shooting was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle on a busy Modesto street when trying to escape police.
Marquette Bryant, 22, was taken into custody after the vehicle he was driving crashed into another vehicle on Oakdale Road just north of Merle Avenue.
At about 5:15 p.m., a Modesto Police Department gang detective recognized Bryant driving a vehicle on Celeste Drive just west of Oakdale Road, according to Lt. Ivan Valencia.
The detective attempted to make a traffic stop, but Bryant took off. He headed east on Celeste before reaching Oakdale Road, where he turned south into the center lane and collided with a vehicle heading north.
Nobody was injured, and Bryant was taken into custody.
Bryant was arrested on a warrant for robbery, gun possession and attempted murder. He also could face a felony charge for evading a police officer.
Valencia did not know the details of the Oakdale shooting, which he said occurred about three months ago.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments