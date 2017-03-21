Defense: Prosecution investigators ignored other suspects in Korey Kauffman death

Defense attorney Martha Carlton-Magaña said Tuesday investigators ignored other potential suspects in Korey Kauffman’s disappearance and death, instead focusing their probe on prominent Modesto attorney Frank Carson and those associated with him.
The murder investigation did eventually look into other suspects, Carlton-Magaña said, but barely a phone call was made. No search warrants were served, no phone records were analyzed and no phones were wiretapped, she said.
In August 2015, Carson and eight others were arrested and charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy involving Kauffman’s death. A preliminary hearing to determine whether a trial was needed for Carson and five co-defendants began in mid-October 2015 and continues with closing arguments from the attorneys.
“We’ve come to the point where there’s no credible evidence of a crime committed by any of the six defendants,” Carlton-Magaña said as she presented her closing argument.
She said the investigative task force formed to find Kauffman’s killer worked to pin the murder on Carson and his co-defendants, instead of looking into Kauffman’s criminal history, drug habit or reported threats to his life not long before he disappeared.
The prosecution says Kauffman, 26, was last seen alive March 30, 2012, leaving his friend Michael Cooley’s Turlock home and heading to Carson’s neighboring property to steal irrigation pipes. Authorities believe Carson recruited people to send a violent message to thieves repeatedly stealing antiques and scrap metal from him, which led to Kauffman’s death when he was caught on Carson’s property.
Robert Lee Woody has testified that brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal were fighting with Kauffman on Carson’s property when Kauffman was shot to death. He also has claimed that Kauffman’s body was buried just outside a Turlock liquor store owned by the brothers, who are also charged in Kauffman’s death.
The defense has argued that Woody lied to escape a death sentence after he was secretly recorded claiming sole responsibility in Kauffman’s death. Carlton-Magaña said investigators pressured and prodded Woody to incriminate Carson and his co-defendants like “a rat in a maze.” She said the prosecution’s lead investigator Kirk Bunch was convinced Carson was responsible after hearing Cooley claim Kauffman was on his way to burglarize Carson’s property the night he disappeared.
John Jose Padilla testified that Cooley witnessed Kauffman’s death, and that the Turlock man was killed outside Cooley’s home - not on Carson’s property. Padilla went to buy methamphetamine from Cooley in April 2012, when Cooley told him about the Kauffman killing. But Padilla told investigators that Cooley said Carson had Kauffman killed for stealing $200 worth of aluminum pipes.
Carlton-Magaña, Baljit Athwal’s attorney, told the judge on Tuesday that Cooley described for Padilla how Kauffman was beaten near a horseshoe pit on Cooley’s property, and how Bobby Ticknor removed Kauffman’s body.
Carlton-Magaña suggested that Cooley and his associates first buried Kauffman’s body in a shallow grave in Cooley’s backyard, where Cooley’s sister said she had buried her dog before unearthing the dog to buried at another site. She also said Kauffman’s bike, which he left behind after he went missing, was buried in that same grave site after her dog went missing.
Cooley must’ve believed burying Kauffman’s bike would save him if investigators ever brought cadaver search dogs to his property, Carlton-Magaña told the judge. But the cadaver dogs never searched Cooley’s home.
The dogs did search Carson’s property, and investigators did wiretap the liquor store owners’ phones and searched their homes and business, before analyzing phone records of about 300 people associated with the liquor store owners. Carlton-Magaña said the investigators found “absolutely nothing” incriminating.
The attorney argued that Rudy Gonzalez reportedly threatened to cut Kauffman’s throat if he didn’t pay back money he owed. An investigator called Gonzalez and asked him if he killed Kauffman. Gonzalez said no, and that was the end of that inquiry, Carlton-Magaña said.
Not long before his disappearance, Kauffman reportedly said he was afraid of Jason Armstrong over a theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. Carlton-Magaña suggested Kauffman was somehow involved in the theft and was fearful of retaliation from Armstrong.
Carlton-Magaña said Armstrong recovered some of those stolen tools from Kauffman’s stepfather after his stepson’s disappearance; Armstrong claimed he paid for the tools and Kauffman’s stepfather claimed he gave them to Armstrong. The attorney suggested Kauffman’s remains were found in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest where Ticknor used to grow marijuana and next to a campsite Armstrong used to frequently visit.
The prosecution will have a chance to give its rebuttal argument Wednesday, before the defense will have an opportunity to respond. After the arguments conclude, Judge Barbara Zuniga will decide whether there’s enough evidence for the defendants to stand trial.
Rosalio Ahumada:
