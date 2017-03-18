Woman thrown from car, then hit by truck on Highway 99

A woman suffered major injuries after being thrown from a car in a crash on Highway 99 in Modesto early Saturday, then hit by a truck as she was being dragged out of the road.
Both drivers involved were arrested on charges of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, Abel Ramirez, 31, of Stockton was driving a 1995 Honda Civic north on Highway 99 near Kansas Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. when the car went off the road. The Civic went across the east shoulder of the freeway and hit a small tree, overturning and coming to rest on its wheels.
The collision ejected passenger Juana Ramirez, 33, of Stockton, who was not wearing her seatbelt, the CHP said. Juana Ramirez landed in the slow lane of the highway.
Abel Ramirez got out of the Honda and while he was trying to drag Juana Ramirez out of the road, they were both hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Berton Ferreira, 38, of Livermore.
Juana Ramirez suffered major injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center. Abel Ramirez suffered moderate injuries. Abel Ramirez and Ferreira both were arrested on DUI charges, the CHP said.
