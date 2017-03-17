Pit bull bites Stanislaus sheriff's K9 in family dispute

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department K9 was bit by a pit bull Friday night as the dog’s owner fought with deputies trying to take him into custody, Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Parker said.
Parker said a deputy fired two shots at the pit bull, striking him at least once. The dog ran off but was found later in the neighborhood and had suffered superficial wounds. Parker said the K9 was taken to a veterinarian for treatment of a puncture wound to a leg. The dog is expected to be fine.
Parker said deputies were dispatched about 8 p.m. to a home in the 2800 block of Ward Avenue in Riverbank on a report of a family fight. Parker said a man was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic battery, making a criminal threat to a family member, and resisting arrest. Parker said the man fought with deputies as they tried to arrest him.
He said the K9 was used to subdue the man. The pit bull then bit the K9 before being shot and running off. The name of the man was not available.
Comments