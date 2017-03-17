Defense says key witness in Kauffman murder case was coerced

The attorney for the step-daughter of Frank Carson gave his closing arguments Friday saying what was presented as evidence against his client was nothing more than twisted facts, creative misrepresentations and flat out lies.
Christina DeFilippo is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory in the murder of Korey Kauffman. Her attorney Robert Forkner is the third of six defense attorneys to present closing arguments in the preliminary hearing that began 17 months ago.
DeFilippo’s co-defendants charged with Kuffman’s murder and conspiracy are Carson, his wife Georgia DeFilippo; Baljit Athwal and his brother Daljit Atwal; and former California Highway Patrol Officer Walter Wells. Kauffman’s remains were found in the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County, 17 months after his March 2012 disappearance.
The prosecution says Kauffman was killed on a large property in Turlock owned by Carson, where Christina DeFilippo lived and Carson stored antiques and scrap metal. It had been plagued by theft and the prosecution says Carson recruited a group of people to send a violent message to burglars, which resulted in Kauffman’s death after he was caught stealing.
Forkner went through the evidence presented by the prosecution. He said said text messages between Christina and Georgia DeFilippo, almost two months before Kauffman disappeared, about not contacting police if the motion detector went off was not evidence of vigilante justice.
“If she was to call the police every time the motion detector went off ... she’d be arrested for being a nuisance,” Forkner said, adding that something as a simple as a leaf blowing by it would set it off.
Christina DeFilippo was interviewed by a deputy following Kauffman’s disappearance. Forkner said she was honest with the deputy, answered his questions, told him there had been previous thefts and gave him Carson’s phone number so he could inquire further.
“There’s absolutely no evidence that Ms. DeFilippo tried to direct this investigation away from Mr. Carson or her mother,” Forkner said.
Mostly, like the other defense attorneys, Forkner picked apart the testimony of the prosecution’s key witness Robert Lee Woody, a co-defendant who took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.
Between testimony, interviews, and an account recorded on a wire, Woody told multiple versions of how Kauffman was killed, what was done with his body afterward and who was present during the murder. Woody lied to authorities on July 22, when he told investigators Carson and Wells were on the property when Kauffman was killed.
Forkner said the most honest Woody has ever been regarding the murder was during recorded phone conversations with his father in the days following his arrest, a year before the other co-defendants were arrested.
Forkner read from a transcript of the conversation in which Woody said he lied to investigators because that is what they wanted to hear. Forkner said they coerced Woody by threatening him with life in prison or the death penalty.
“I told them what they were wanting me to do and say ... Because they wanted me to say I was there,” Forkner read from the transcript, then characterized that Woody was “pleading with his dad.”
“These conversations are coming from his heart,” Forkner said. “For once he’s telling the truth.”
But his testimony, Forkner said, which implicated Atwal and Athwal as the assailants and Carson as the man who orchestrated the conspiracy, shouldn’t be believed.
The hearing will continue Monday with closing arguments from Well’s attorney.
