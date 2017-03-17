Crime

March 17, 2017 11:56 AM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/17/17)

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 2-8.

SUSPECT: Naioka Frazier, 39, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Jasmine Dee Marie Summerlin, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Emmanuel Jesus Sanglay, 32, of Livingston

DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotics controlled substance

SUSPECT: Daniel Duane Martin, 29, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Rudy Robert Brito Jr., 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with deadly weapon other than firearm on police/fireman, attempt to receive property, reckless driving, hit-and-run with injury, probation violation

SUSPECT: Brian Dale Bays, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 5, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Billy Dale Freeman, 43, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 6, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, parole violation

SUSPECT: Ricardo Rodriguez, 55, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 6, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, probation violation

SUSPECT: Kimberly Renee Delaney, 46, of Modesto,

DAY ARRESTED: March 7, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Austin Nix, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 7, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Jenny Lee Ritter, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Margarito Rojo Jr., 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos