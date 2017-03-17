Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/17/17)

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 2-8.
SUSPECT: Naioka Frazier, 39, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Jasmine Dee Marie Summerlin, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Emmanuel Jesus Sanglay, 32, of Livingston
DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotics controlled substance
SUSPECT: Daniel Duane Martin, 29, of Manteca
DAY ARRESTED: March 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Rudy Robert Brito Jr., 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with deadly weapon other than firearm on police/fireman, attempt to receive property, reckless driving, hit-and-run with injury, probation violation
SUSPECT: Brian Dale Bays, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 5, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Billy Dale Freeman, 43, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 6, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, parole violation
SUSPECT: Ricardo Rodriguez, 55, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: March 6, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, probation violation
SUSPECT: Kimberly Renee Delaney, 46, of Modesto,
DAY ARRESTED: March 7, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Austin Nix, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 7, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Jenny Lee Ritter, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Margarito Rojo Jr., 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
