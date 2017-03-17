Search of Waterford man turns up meth and a weapon you don’t see every day

Somewhere, a ninja may be missing his weapon.
A blowgun was found on a man searched Thursday afternoon by a deputy with Waterford Police Services.
Deputies in the area of Curran and Loch Ness drives checked on suspicious behavior by a man identified as Chabewra Iran Brown, 43. A records check showed Brown was wanted on warrants totaling $201,000.
During a search of his person, a deputy found methamphetamine and the blowgun, including a dart.
Brown was arrested on the outstanding warrants – for domestic battery and corporal injury on a spouse – and possession of a blowgun and ammunition and of meth.
He remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Friday morning.
