Crime

March 17, 2017 7:39 AM

Search of Waterford man turns up meth and a weapon you don’t see every day

Bee Staff Reports

Somewhere, a ninja may be missing his weapon.

A blowgun was found on a man searched Thursday afternoon by a deputy with Waterford Police Services.

Deputies in the area of Curran and Loch Ness drives checked on suspicious behavior by a man identified as Chabewra Iran Brown, 43. A records check showed Brown was wanted on warrants totaling $201,000.

During a search of his person, a deputy found methamphetamine and the blowgun, including a dart.

Brown was arrested on the outstanding warrants – for domestic battery and corporal injury on a spouse – and possession of a blowgun and ammunition and of meth.

He remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Friday morning.

