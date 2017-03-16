Attorney defends mother, daughter accused in Korey Kauffman murder

A defense attorney on Thursday told a judge that Georgia DeFilippo and her daughter, Christina DeFilippo, had never been arrested before prosecutors accused them of conspiring with Modesto attorney Frank Carson in alleged plot to retaliate thieves on his property.
Jesse Garcia, Georgia DeFilippo’s attorney, argued that the prosecution failed to prove its theory, only offering some middle-of-the-night phone calls and text messages of a mother and daughter. He said the prosecution listed the installation of motion sensors to protect Carson’s property as an overt act in the alleged conspiracy.
Georgia DeFilippo is Carson’s wife, and Christina DeFilippo is Carson’s stepdaughter. They had been living in a home on Carson’s Ninth Street property in Turlock. Carson had grown frustrated after repeated thefts of antiques and scrap metal from the property since 2011.
Authorities say Carson recruited a group of people to send a violent message to thieves stealing from him. The prosecution believes the alleged criminal conspiracy led to the shooting death of Korey Kauffman.
Garcia presented his closing argument Thursday afternoon as part of a preliminary hearing for Carson and five others charged in Kauffman’s slaying. Christina DeFilippo is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory; the other defendants each face a charge of murder.
Garcia said the prosecution’s theory fails, mainly because it relied on the testimony of Robert Lee Woody and his mother Beverly Woody. He urged the court to issue a of finding of fact not subject to appellate review that there’s no credibility in the testimony from Woody and his mother, who have been thoroughly impeached by their own lies in statements to police and in court.
“There’s nothing left of the prosecution’s case,” Garcia said in court.
He also spoke about testimony from Ronald Cooper and Patrick Hampton, who claimed Carson solicited them to participate in the alleged conspiracy.
Garcia argued that Cooper is a known Turlock drug dealer, who told investigators he sent a letter to Carson promising to find his stolen items. He said Cooper claimed Carson met him in jail, but the attorney never provided legal services and other favors in exchange for Cooper’s help. Garcia said even if you believe Cooper’s story, there was no wrongdoing by Carson.
Hampton is a career criminal who has spent most of his time behind bars acting as informant for law enforcement, Garcia said. Hampton has provided unsubstantiated information about confessions from fellow inmates in the past, according to Garcia.
The prosecution has argued that Carson asked Hampton to violently retaliate against the thieves in exchange for Carson’s legal services and reduced bail costs, but Hampton never followed through with the requests.
Garcia said Hampton was impeached on the witness stand time and again, displaying a hostile demeanor that more accurately reflects his character than his lengthy criminal history. “The man we saw on the witness stand is completely immoral and a psychopath lacking credibility and integrity,” Garcia said about Hampton.
He argued that a preliminary hearing is to weed out groundless and unsupported allegations and save the defendant from a lengthy and costly trial. Garcia told the judge that the prosecution’s case has implausible witnesses who have been impeached, law enforcement testimony without credibility that no reasonable person would believe. He asked the judge to dismiss the charges against all defendants, or this will be a “miscarriage of justice.”
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
