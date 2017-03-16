Stabbed in the street, he stumbles into City Hall for help

A stabbing victim fled about a block Thursday afternoon before stumbling into a City Hall office, where government employees kept him safe until medical care arrived.
After the man was assaulted on Third Street, he entered an office best known for handling people’s utility bills at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was put in a conference room as police, firefighters and an ambulance rushed to help.
“Everyone here was obviously shaken up by the experience,” said City Manager Sean Scully. He did not know the extent of the man’s injuries but said he appeared to be conscious.
“People were happy that a number of staff jumped to assist and get him the help he needed,” Scully added. “Now it’s in the hands of the Sheriff’s Department to sort the rest out.”
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department provides police services under contract to Riverbank and some other cities.
The office at 6617 Third St. also houses city planning, engineering and finance divisions.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
