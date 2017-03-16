Pedestrian killed in east Modesto hit-and-run ID’d as Empire woman

The woman who died in a hit-and-run crash Monday night while pushing a motorcycle out of a field onto an east Modesto road has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Tami Qualls, 34, of Empire.
The crash also seriously injured a 53-year-old Modesto man, the California Highway Patrol reported at the time. The vehicle left the scene along Frazine Road just north of Yosemite Boulevard and just to the east of Johansen High School.
The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday and remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information regarding it is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 209-545-7440.
