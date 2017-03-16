Pedestrian killed in east Modesto hit-and-run ID’d as Empire woman

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old Pause

1:04 Career coming to an end for Stanislaus County public defender

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

0:45 Wrist Society profile