Manteca home searched in connection with Modesto homicide

Modesto police served a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home here, in connection to a 2016 homicide on Prescott Road in Modesto.
The victim in the Aug. 19 homicide was 17-year-old Marcus Esparza of Modesto. He crashed his car on Prescott Road just south of Mount Vernon Drive after being shot. He was ejected from the car. Police called the crash “catastrophic,” and the impact was so forceful that the Honda’s engine was torn free.
Within minutes of SWAT and other officers descending upon the 900 block of Jade Place on Wednesday, three men had been handcuffed and detained. A woman who lives next door to the targeted home said her son, who lives there, was one of the men, and the others were friends of his.
For many minutes more, police used a loudspeaker to call for anyone else in the house to come out. Officers launched a drone aircraft to watch for anyone fleeing from the back of the home. And a camera-equipped robot then was sent into parts of the home to search before officers entered.
No one else was found in the house, and police eventually uncuffed two of the men, while the resident remained detained. Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said that, among other things, what investigators find during the search will determine whether charges can be brought against the resident.
Another lead being pursued in the case is the recovery by Stockton police of a car believed to be involved in the homicide.
When shot, Esparza was behind the wheel of a stolen silver Honda coupe, police said. But he didn’t steal the car, his mother and siblings said at a vigil for the teen shortly after his death. They believe that when he went out the night he died, he didn’t know it was stolen.
Graves said police are thankful for tips that have come in about the case and encourage anyone else with information to come forward.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637; type “TIP704” along with the message.
