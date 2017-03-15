Victim taken to hospital after shooting in south Modesto

A shooting in south Modesto on Tuesday night sent one male victim to a hospital, with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Three people were sitting in a parked car, smoking cigarettes, in the area of Blue Ridge Lane and Gutherie Street when a second vehicle pulled up behind, police said.
An undetermined number of subjects approached the parked vehicle, asked the occupants what they were doing, and then fired multiple shots before fleeing.
The victim was “somewhat uncooperative,” police said, and no suspect or vehicle description was provided.
