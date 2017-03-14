3 traffic stops, 6 arrests on car theft, other charges, by Modesto police

Six arrests Monday and early Tuesday resulted from Modesto police officers spotting stolen cars being driven around the city.
About 2:30 p.m. Monday, gang unit officers working the southeast area saw a stolen car near Boise Avenue and Sanchez Way, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
Driver James Andrada of Shasta Lake, was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine, as well as probation violation and warrants, Graves said. He wasn’t booked on auto theft, she said, which suggests it wasn’t clear to officers that Andrada was the one who stole the vehicle.
A passenger with Andrada, 35-year-old Michael Servin of Turlock, was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation.
About 11:18 p.m., officers observed a stolen vehicle northbound on Oakdale Road from Scenic Drive, Graves said. Just north of the intersection, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot on the 800 block of Oakdale.
Officers made contact and ended up arresting driver Kenneth Lowman, 37, on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property and parole violation.
His passenger, Agueda Rebolo, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
And at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, police spotted a stolen car in the area of September Drive and Randy Avenue. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of the nearby Century Center shopping center at Oakdale Road and Orangeburg Avenue, Graves said.
Driver Randin Lindsay, 38, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and driving on a suspended license, Graves said.
Passenger Sierra Geletich, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and probation violation. She also was wanted on warrants for forgery, petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.
