March 14, 2017 11:53 AM

Most Wanted: Allen Anthony Elseth, Trafficking a minor

NAME: Allen Anthony Elseth

CHARGE: Trafficking a minor

DESCRIPTION: 27 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Elseth is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of trafficking a minor, pimping a minor, pandering of a minor, unlawful sex with a minor and giving marijuana to a minor.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Elseth’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

