Arrest in Ripon commercial burglary

Ripon police announced Friday that its officers arrested a suspect in a March 5 commercial burglary in the 300 block of Parallel Avenue.
Based on electronic surveillance and evidence, officers identified a suspect, according to a news release. Officers conducted a probation search in the 100 block of Second Street on March 6 and found property taken from the burglary.
Police did not release what was stolen or what business was involved.
The release said Ripon resident Jonathan Tyler Deathriage, 31, was taken into custody and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail. He was in custody Friday evening at the honor farm in French Camp on charges of burglary and vandalism, according to the jail’s website. His next court date is March 16.
Police are seeking more persons of interest in this burglary. Anyone with information about the burglary is aced to call Detective Alex Burgos at 209-599-2102.
