Crime

March 10, 2017 3:40 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/11/17)

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 23-March 1.

SUSPECT: Abram Flores Lopez, 24, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 23

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, probation violation

SUSPECT: Eddie Esquivel, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 27

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, hypodermic needles/syringes used for controlled substance, probation violation

SUSPECT: Anna Bates, 29, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 27

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Angelina Celine Ciraulo, 23, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation

SUSPECT: Brandi Rose Silva, 36, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance

SUSPECT: John Preston Hale, 47, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving while license suspended/revoked, unlicensed driver

SUSPECT: Deamus Heath Woodward, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Jerymia Parker, 22, of Crows Landing

DAY ARRESTED: March 1

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty

