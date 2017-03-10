Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/11/17)

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 23-March 1.
SUSPECT: Abram Flores Lopez, 24, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 23
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, probation violation
SUSPECT: Eddie Esquivel, 23, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 27
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, hypodermic needles/syringes used for controlled substance, probation violation
SUSPECT: Anna Bates, 29, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 27
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Angelina Celine Ciraulo, 23, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Brandi Rose Silva, 36, of Newman
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
SUSPECT: John Preston Hale, 47, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving while license suspended/revoked, unlicensed driver
SUSPECT: Deamus Heath Woodward, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 28
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Jerymia Parker, 22, of Crows Landing
DAY ARRESTED: March 1
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty
