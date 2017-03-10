Modesto man sentenced after no contest plea for sodomizing child under 14

A Modesto man was sentenced to state prison for eight years after pleading no contest to sodomizing a child under the age of 14 and other sexually related charges.
Britton Lee Schutte, 47, also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and serve at least 85 percent of his sentence in state prison, according to John Goold, public information liaison with the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, in July of 2015, Schutte’s teenage daughter had a friend spend the night. After the friend went to sleep, Goold said Schutte removed some of her clothing and began taking pictures. When the camera flash woke up the girl, Schutte sodomized her and digitally penetrated her.
The next day, the girl told her family members, who notified the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which arrested Schutte on felony charges.
Schutte pleaded no contest on Monday.
Two of the offenses go toward the state’s “Three Strikes Law,” which allows for increased prison time if Schutte is convicted of a new felony once he’s out.
