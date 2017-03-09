Tuolumne County investigators looking for suspect who fled from deputies

Investigators in Tuolumne County are looking for a man who fled from a vehicle after a four-mile pursuit and is wanted on several charges, including possession and sale of drugs and evading officers.
On Thursday morning at about 10:30, a sergeant with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a 2010 gold Kia Rio driven by Kevin Sovereen near the Roll-In Mobile Home Estates in Columbia.
Sovereen, according to the sheriff’s office, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, ending at French Flat Road in Jamestown when Sovereen stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.
The nearby Sierra Waldorf School was immediately put on lockdown as deputies pursued Sovereen, who eventually got away.
A passenger in the Kia, Carly Boehm, 40, remained in the vehicle.
She had been wanted on several warrants, including contempt of court, and alerted deputies she had a methamphetamine pipe in her bra. A hypodermic needle also was found in her purse, the sheriff’s office said.
In the vehicle, deputies discovered a stolen handgun with ammunition, pills, a scale, 37 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin.
Boehn was booked into Tuolumne County Jail, suspected of possession of drug paraphernalia and because of her warrants.
Sovereen, meanwhile, is wanted on several charges.
Anyone with information on Sovereen is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.
