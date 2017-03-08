Dad arrested for reckless driving with teenage sons

A Modesto man who was driving recklessly through south Modesto on Tuesday evening was arrested after the officer who pulled him over found his teenage sons were in the vehicle.
The Modesto Police officer spotted a Chrysler Sebring going westbound on Hatch Road near Crows Landing Road at about 7:30 p.m., said department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
She said it was traveling about 50 mph as it weaved through traffic cutting off other cars. It then moved into the center turning lane where it sped up to 60 to 70 mph, pass more vehicles.
The officer caught up with the Chrysler and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 43-year-old Donald Michelli Alfieri. His 14 and 15-year-old sons were in the car with him and neither were wearing seat belts, Graves said.
The officer arrested Alfieri on suspicion of felony child endangerment. The teens were released to a family friend.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
