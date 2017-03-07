Crime

March 7, 2017 2:06 PM

Most Wanted: Diego Armando Infante Pantoja, murder

NAME: Diego Armando Infante Pantoja

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 38 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Pantoja is wanted on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting April 3, 2006, outside a South Ninth Street bar in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

NOTES: Javier Acevedo Gonzalez was killed in the shooting. His brother was paralyzed from the waist down.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Pantoja’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

