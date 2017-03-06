Ceres teen stabbed close to Ceres High campus

A stabbing just after school, close to the Ceres High campus, has sent a teen to the hospital, school district personnel confirmed.
Few details were available about the incident, believed to have occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday near Fifth Street and Thomas Avenue, about a block away from the high school’s ball fields.
A student from Endeavor High, an alternative education school, was the victim, said Ceres Unified Assistant Superintendent Jay Simmonds. The student’s condition and details about the incident were not immediately known.
The Bee will update the story as more information is released.
