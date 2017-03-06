Modesto couple charged with murder, torture in 3-year-old’s death; bail at $10 million

A mother and her fiancee pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and torture in the death of her 3-year-old son.
Bail was set at $10 million each for the couple, Connie Escamilla, 24, and Kylie Beasley, 20, at an arraignment in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Monday. Both are charged with murder, mayhem, torture and child abuse.
The couple’s next court appearance, a pretrial hearing, was set for April 3.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Annette Rees said no decision has been made on whether to seek the death penalty in the murder case. The case has the special circumstances to allow it.
On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to Emerald Pointe apartments on Standiford Avenue for a child not breathing. The child, Gilbert Escamilla, was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, but police were notified Thursday he had died.
The child had burns, lacerations and bruises on his body, some old enough to potentially indicate prolonged abuse, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The couple gave conflicting stories about what had happened to Gilbert, but Beasley is believed to have been the primary aggressor, Graves said.
Escamilla’s 7-year-old daughter, who had no visible injuries, was placed with Child Protective Services.
Neighbors at the apartment complex said the couple had moved there a few months earlier, and Graves said the two had been a couple for about nine months.
In January, police had responded to the apartment for a report of two women fighting, but were told only the children had been arguing. In October, police were called to Escamilla’s home, then on California Avenue, for a similar report and were told there had been no fight.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters can also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637; type “TIP704” along with the message.
Comments