Witnesses to DUI crash chase down suspect, detain him until Modesto officers arrive

A suspected DUI driver was caught by a few Good Samaritans on Friday night who chased him down as he fled one crash scene, then a second.
The first crash occurred at Oakdale Road and Mable Avenue. Witnesses to the hit-and-run crash followed the driver in their car to Sylvan Avenue, where the driver got into a second crash in front of Beyer High School, said Lt. Martha Delgado.
The suspect ran from the vehicle following the crash and the witnesses chased him and took him down to the ground where they kept him pinned until officers arrived.
An officer at the scene on Sylvan said two people were injured. Delgado did not know the extent of their injuries or if anyone was injured in the crash on Oakdale.
Jose Campos Jr., 34, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run.
