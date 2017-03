Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

A man suspected of driving under the influence allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run accidents in east Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 3, 2017. In the second accident, seen in this video, he tried fleeing the scene on foot but was got by witnesses and held there until officers could arrive. The man was later identified as Jose Campos Jr., 34. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)