Empire home invasion suspect fatally shot by resident identified

An intruder who was fatally shot by the resident of the Empire home he broke into was identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Martinez, of Oakdale.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department authorities say Martinez and a 15-year-old boy broke into a home on Campos Place Wednesday night. The resident shot Martinez and detained the 15-year-old until deputies arrived.
Authorities say the break-in was related to an assault and robbery of two victims that occurred at Oregon Park in Modesto’s airport neighborhood about 20 minutes prior.
A third male suspect and a female suspect were also involved in both incidents, according to authorities, and were seen running from the scene in Empire following the shooting.
Detectives did not release any additional details about how the crimes are related, what occurred inside the home prior to the shooing or if the firearm that was used belonged to the resident or was brought to the home by the suspects. The resident has not been arrested.
The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of home invasion, robbery and murder because his accomplice was killed during the commission of a felony. Detectives continue to search for the other two suspects.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also email tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message, and be eligible for a cash reward.
