Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/04/17)

16 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 16-22.
SUSPECT: Joshua Robert Edward Swiderski, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft (three counts), attempted second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy (two counts), probation violation, second-degree burglary (three counts), grand theft (two counts), possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Mary Katherine Gress, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Brandon Donald Lengling, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, shoplifting
SUSPECT: Miguel Silva Jr., 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, dirk/concealed weapon, probation violation
SUSPECT: Brandon M. Walker, 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 17
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Shawn Allen Storment, 31, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 17
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Rudy Acevedo, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 18
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Toni Michelle Blanusa, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, probation violation
SUSPECT: Judy Ann Martinez, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, impersonating to make other liable, probation violation, receive stolen property, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Sabrina Shea Yarnell, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Calem Paulk, 22, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
SUSPECT: Phillip Lee Mann, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Karel Borceta, 31, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Dylan DePalma, 22, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 22
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, attempted auto theft, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Eloisa Contreras, 27, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 22
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Saul Lopez, 25, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 22
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
