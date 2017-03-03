Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/04/17)

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting Pause

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

0:49 Man shot to death in east Modesto

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

1:00 How Northern California's next winter storm will roll through this weekend

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis