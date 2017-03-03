Crime

March 3, 2017 2:19 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (03/04/17)

16 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 16-22.

SUSPECT: Joshua Robert Edward Swiderski, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft (three counts), attempted second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy (two counts), probation violation, second-degree burglary (three counts), grand theft (two counts), possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Mary Katherine Gress, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Brandon Donald Lengling, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, shoplifting

SUSPECT: Miguel Silva Jr., 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, dirk/concealed weapon, probation violation

SUSPECT: Brandon M. Walker, 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 17

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Shawn Allen Storment, 31, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 17

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Rudy Acevedo, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 18

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Toni Michelle Blanusa, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, probation violation

SUSPECT: Judy Ann Martinez, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, impersonating to make other liable, probation violation, receive stolen property, possession of a controlled substance

SUSPECT: Sabrina Shea Yarnell, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation

SUSPECT: Calem Paulk, 22, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, probation violation

SUSPECT: Phillip Lee Mann, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Karel Borceta, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Dylan DePalma, 22, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 22

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, attempted auto theft, possession of a controlled substance

SUSPECT: Eloisa Contreras, 27, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 22

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Saul Lopez, 25, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 22

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

