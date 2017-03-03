Modesto gets temporary restraining order against man accused of threatening cop

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends