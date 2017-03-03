Modesto gets temporary restraining order against man accused of threatening cop

A Stanislaus Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday morning against a Modesto man accused by the city of threatening one of its police sergeants. A hearing on the matter was continued until June 6, and the temporary order will remain in place until that time, Senior Deputy City Attorney John Goulart said.
The threat allegations stem from an encounter between Sgt. Derrick Tyler and Adorthus Cherry at a Nov. 4 football game between Central Catholic and Oakdale high schools and “a prior incident in the summer of 2016 when (Cherry) went to the MPD building on 11th Street and said he was there to harass officers because they harass him,” Tyler wrote in his declaration in support of the restraining order.
Court records show Tyler claims that during halftime of the football game, as he and Cherry walked past each other, Cherry said, “My last arrest, you set me up. You stopped me and then your boys came and arrested me.” (Cherry was charged in July with felony cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale, according to court records.)
Tyler said he kept walking but Cherry followed him and yelled: “You’re a punk. I'm going to get you. I'm going to see you around. You're a punk."
After the football game, Oakdale police arrested Cherry on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. On Dec. 29, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony charges against Cherry: preventing or dissuading a victim or witness by threat or force; threatening a witness or victim of a crime; and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Tyler was present at Friday’s hearing with Goulart, and Cherry was with Alonzo Gradford, his attorney in the civil case regarding the restraining order and the criminal marijuana case, and Mary Lynn Belsher, his attorney in the criminal case regarding threats.
Tyler and Gradford declined comment, but Belsher said outside the courtroom that residents deserve to know why their tax dollars are being spent on the civil case. “Why is the city of Modesto paying for this restraining order against one of its own citizens?” she asked as Goulart remained in the courtroom.
Coming out minutes later, Goulart answered, though Belsher had gone. “It’s a workplace violence case,” he said. Tyler is a city employee, and “if you look at the pleadings, there was one particular incident that occurred at the Modesto Police Department.”
