Modesto police investigating shooting in downtown

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in downtown Modesto.
At about 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of 14th Street near E Street on a report of shots fired.
A couple of blocks away, they found a man in his 20s lying alone behind a van in the parking area between a radiator service and an air conditioning shop at 516 12th St. He was alert and able to talk but not cooperative, Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza said.
The man, who police assume fled to that point on foot from the shooting site, was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple assault wounds. His condition could not immediately be determined.
Police set up a perimeter and searched for two potential male suspects, also in their 20s, one of whom could be armed with a rifle. One wore a dark-colored sweatshirt, and the other, a light-colored sweatshirt, Kalani said.
The perimeter was taken down at 8:46 p.m.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
