Ceres police arrest boyfriend in weekend homicide

A Ceres man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing to death his girlfriend and mother of their three children during a jealous rage.
David Perez Jimenez, 35, had been hospitalized since the Sunday night homicide because he had stabbed himself in the chest and cut his wrists, said Ceres Police Sgt. Jose Berber. Following his release from the hospital Wednesday, Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of 26-year-old Yeraldin Dominguez.
Police responded to the couple’s apartment in the 3700 block of Central Avenue, where their roommate called 911 to report the two were arguing. The roommate also took the couple’s three daughters, ages 4, 8 and 11, to a neighbor’s house, Berber said. They were not there when the stabbing occurred.
When officers arrived they found the couple in a back bedroom, both suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene and Jimenez was taken to the hospital.
Berber said the couple began arguing because Jimenez accused Dominguez of infidelity.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5712 or Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.
Anonymous tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463 or 209-521-4636.
