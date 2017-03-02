He struck his ex with a vehicle, stabbed her and tried to abduct her, police say

Police are looking for a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run after an attack in downtown Modesto on Feb. 22.
Derell Smith, 44, may be driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban with paper Texas license plates, police say. He is 44 years old, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to also go by Derrick Smith.
The crimes occurred in an alleyway at 11th and K streets. Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves said Thursday.
A man and woman were walking in the alley when Smith, the woman’s estranged husband, struck her with his vehicle, Graves said. The man walking with her avoided being hit.
Smith got out, stabbed the woman multiple times and dragged her into the vehicle, Graves said. “As he started to take off, she was able to get out and tried to run away, but she fell and he backed up and hit her again before fleeing.”
The woman suffered wounds to her torso and arm that were not life-threatening, Graves said. The incident report does not indicate she suffered injuries from being hit by the vehicle.
She was treated by an American Medical Response ambulance crew at the scene and taken by ambulance to a hospital, Graves said. The man with her suffered no injuries.
The woman might live in the area, Graves said, but Smith does not.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also may be made online at www.stancrimetips.org.
