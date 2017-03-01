Man shot in southeast Modesto, suspect in custody

Within minutes of a man being shot in southeast Modesto Wednesday afternoon, Modesto Police had the suspect in custody.
The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Penny Lane at about 4 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital but no information has been released regarding his condition.
The suspect ran from the scene following the shooting and was caught nearby, according to Modesto Police. Capistrano Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown following the shooting.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments