Man shot in southeast Modesto, suspect in custody

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police Pause

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

0:34 Worms break down dairy manure

1:11 Dreamers told to keep head down, mouths shut

0:35 Almond growers nourish bees

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis