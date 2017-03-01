Child abducted by father last year found safe at south Modesto home

After six months of searching, the Ceres police on Wednesday afternoon found a toddler who was abducted by his father last year.
Two-year-old Kayden was found safe; living with his father in a home in south Modesto on Alamo Avenue. His father, Pioquinto Carranza, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.
According to a story in The Bee, late in the morning of Aug. 30, Carranza went into the Stanislaus County Social Services building at 251 E. Hackett Road and saw Kayden with the boy’s legal guardian, Ceres police said. Carranza convinced the legal guardian to let him to take the child outside for a diaper change, police said. He took Kayden from the lobby and left the area.
Carranza lost custody of his son in December 2015 after a search warrant was served at a Ceres address. Guns and drugs were found, leading to Kayden’s removal by county Child Protective Services.
Around the time Kayden was taken, police believed Pioquinto may have been in the Bay Area or may have fled to Mexico. Through their investigation, detectives learned the boy and his father were living in the home on Alamo.
Because of Carranza’s history with weapons charges, the decision was made to have a SWAT team enter the home. Nearby Shackelford Elementary School was on lock down for a brief period while they made entry, took Carranza into custody without incident and located the boy.
