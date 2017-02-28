Most Wanted: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza, spousal abuse

NAME: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza
CHARGE: Spousal abuse
DESCRIPTION: 33 years old, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Barraza is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barraza’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Comments