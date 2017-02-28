Jamestown man arrested in DUI hit-and-run

A 60-year-old Jamestown man already wearing an ankle monitor was arrested Monday evening after crashing into a parked SUV and then fleeing on foot, the Sonora Area California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
About 7:15 Monday, CHP dispatch got a report of a man seen staggering –appearing under the influence of alcohol or drugs – before getting into a black Chevrolet Silverado. The caller said the man, later identified as Timothy Brown, repeatedly yelled at the witness, “I will shoot you.” No weapon was seen, the CHP reported.
Brown drove the pickup south on Main Street from Willow Street before hitting a parked black Chevrolet Envoy. He continued south until his pickup became disabled near Main and Donovan streets, the CHP said.
Brown then was seen running across State Route 108. Officers were directed to Woods Creek, across from the Kwik Serve gas station on 108. Brown had fallen and was not moving, the CHP said.
Officers Susan Addleman and Alan Dahl found him on his side, semiconscious and bleeding from a head wound. An ambulance was requested and Brown was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
Though brown has a concealed-carry weapons permit, no gun was located, the CHP said. He was taken to Sonora Regional Medical Center and after being medically cleared was booked into Tuolumne County Jail.
The ankle monitor was for DUI probation, said CHP Officer Faustino Pulido, and did not invalidate the concealed-carry permit.
