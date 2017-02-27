Woman fatally shot by deputy in Ripon was Modesto restaurateur

The woman fatally shot by a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy Sunday morning after a pursuit that began in Modesto ended in Ripon has been identified as a Modesto business owner.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office told The Record newspaper the woman was Evin Sanna Olsen, 46, of Modesto. Public records show that Olsen also was known as Evin Yadegar.
Yadegar and her husband, own the Barkin’ Dog Grill on 11th Street in downtown Modesto. They opened the restaurant in 2004.
Beyond the release of Yadegar’s name, authorities released no new information on the case Monday. The Ripon Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:06 a.m. that news releases on the incident would come from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. But about 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said that after discussion with Ripon police and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to have Ripon police update the media.
Subsequent calls to a Ripon police spokesman had not been returned as of 6 p.m. Monday.
What’s known is that at 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Stanislaus deputies responded to a 911 call on Sisk Road in Modesto. When they arrived, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle reported was found on Sisk and Pirrone Road.
Deputies attempted to make a stop, but a pursuit followed. The driver headed toward Salida and wound up in Ripon near South Manley Road and Tornell Circle, according to Bejaran.
At 3:20 a.m., there were reports of shots fired. The driver was struck, and attempts to save her life at the scene were unsuccessful. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was not hurt.
No information has been released regarding the nature of the initial 911 call or what preceded the shooting. Bejaran said Sunday that more details would be available Monday morning.
Sunday morning, South Manley in Ripon was blocked from East Main Street to Tornell Drive. Ripon police cordoned off the area. More than a dozen emergency vehicles remained at the scene at 10 a.m.
A white Volkswagen coupe could be seen half embedded in the front windows of a home on Tornell Circle, between the front door and the three-car garage.
The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.
Because the shooting occurred in its jurisdiction, the Ripon Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will conduct its own review, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will have its own administrative review.
In a Bee article shortly after the Barkin’ Dog opened, Evin Yadegar said the eatery reflected her background in set design for TV and theater. She scoured the town for the old chandeliers that hang the length of the large room, and the couple had more than an inch of plaster air-chiseled off the main wall to reveal the red brick beneath.
Comments