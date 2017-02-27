Attempted-murder arrest made in stabbing at Modesto’s Beard Brook Park

A Modesto man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, accused of stabbing another man early Feb. 12 in Beard Brook Park.
Thomas Walter Marroquin Jr., 32, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
A witness to the crime called police, who found the 39-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds, said Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, she said.
The victim told officers he was stabbed by the park bathroom, turned around and saw his attacker running away, Graves said. A couple of people who saw the incident recognized the attacker and gave officers the nickname they knew him by, she said.
Stanislaus County Superior Court records show Marroquin has a local criminal history dating back to 2002. It includes pleads of no contest to crimes such as petty theft, battery on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
