Ceres woman dies of stab wounds, boyfriend suspected, police say

A woman died of stab wounds in a southwest Ceres apartment Sunday, possibly at the hands of a boyfriend who then injured himself with a knife, police said.
The woman, described only as a 26-year-old Latina, was found in a bedroom after a 5 p.m. call from the 3700 block of Central Avenue, Sgt. Jose Berber of the Ceres Police Department said. Emergency medical workers responded, but the woman died at the scene, he said.
The boyfriend, a 35-year-old Latino, was found with multiple stab wounds and was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, Berber said. “The male is considered the person of interest,” he said.
The couple lived in the apartment, which is in a complex on the west side of Central just north of Don Pedro Road, Berber said.
We will have more on this story later.
Comments