Man who drove around with dying girlfriend sentenced to 11 years in prison

A Modesto man who drove around for several hours with his injured girlfriend before she eventually died was convicted of voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal this week, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
In February 2014, Bryan Dean Small, 44, pulled into the rest stop off of northbound Highway 99 with his unconscious girlfriend Christina Cardoza, and asked a Caltrans worker for help. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Cardoza dead.
Small told Stanislaus Sheriff’s detectives that earlier in the day he and Cardoza had been arguing outside of her home in Merced County. Both had ingested a substantial amount of methamphetamine, according to the DAs office.
During the argument, Small said he elbowed the victim after she slapped him, which caused her to fall backward and hit her head on the cement driveway. He also claimed that he tried to perform CPR but said it did not work. He then put Cardoza into his car and drove around with her for several hours without seeking medical attention.
Small was arrested and charged with murder since the victim may have died during the time he failed to get her medical treatment for her injuries.
He was allowed to plea to voluntary manslaughter since the only evidence of what occurred was based upon his statement to detectives, according to the DAs office. The victim’s cause of death was consistent with falling and hitting the back of her head on cement. No other witnesses saw the altercation and no physical evidence was found.
Upon the entry of his plea, Judge Nancy Ashley followed the recommendation of the prosecution and sentenced Small to the maximum penalty of eleven years in state prison.
