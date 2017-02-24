Sonora man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at teen’s face

A Sonora man was arrested Friday on suspicion of pointing a gun at a 17-year-old girl’s face because of an argument over an iPad.
The incident occurred the night before in the 200 block of Greenley Road in Sonora. The victim told a Sonora police officer that Dakota Dwayne Smiley, 18, pointed a handgun at her face and threatened to shoot her. The incident stemmed from an argument over an iPad that Smiley had taken without permission, according to Sonora Police.
Smiley left the iPad behind and fled the area when 911 was called. On Friday, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies located Smiley in the Jamestown area during a traffic stop. Smiley was arrested on suspicion of making criminal treats.
