February 24, 2017 2:14 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (02/25/17)

15 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 9-15.

SUSPECT: Joseph Solinger Jr., 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Wade Lee Wolfe, 49, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Albert Matthew Barr, 29, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, battery on emergency personnel

SUSPECT: Jason Michael Brown, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, owning/operating chop shop, metal knuckles, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Rodrigo Omar Acevedo, 39, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Auto theft

SUSPECT: Frank Raul Trejo, 40, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 10

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Jose Luis Macias, 42, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, failure to appear

SUSPECT: Michelle Margret Mills, 38, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: John Robert Allen, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Jessica Ann Wilson, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 12

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, probation violation

SUSPECT: Nicholas Thomas Mason, 26, of Hughson

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 13

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Owning/operating chop shop, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Joseph Macias, 27, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 14

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police with disregard for safety, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance, hit-and-run property damage

SUSPECT: Luis Obet Colon, 28, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 14

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstructing police officer, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Ernest Leroy Reynolds, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 14

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Daniel Antonio Castro, 20, of Crows Landing

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 15

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department (Patterson)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police with disregard for safety, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, second-degree burglary, receiving known stolen vehicle, vandalism

