Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (02/25/17)

15 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 9-15.
SUSPECT: Joseph Solinger Jr., 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Wade Lee Wolfe, 49, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Albert Matthew Barr, 29, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, battery on emergency personnel
SUSPECT: Jason Michael Brown, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, owning/operating chop shop, metal knuckles, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Rodrigo Omar Acevedo, 39, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 9
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Frank Raul Trejo, 40, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 10
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jose Luis Macias, 42, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, failure to appear
SUSPECT: Michelle Margret Mills, 38, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: John Robert Allen, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Jessica Ann Wilson, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 12
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, probation violation
SUSPECT: Nicholas Thomas Mason, 26, of Hughson
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 13
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Owning/operating chop shop, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Joseph Macias, 27, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 14
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police with disregard for safety, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance, hit-and-run property damage
SUSPECT: Luis Obet Colon, 28, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 14
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstructing police officer, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Ernest Leroy Reynolds, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 14
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Daniel Antonio Castro, 20, of Crows Landing
DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 15
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department (Patterson)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police with disregard for safety, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, second-degree burglary, receiving known stolen vehicle, vandalism
