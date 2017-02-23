Witness memory expert testifies in deadly Modesto robbery trial

A social psychology professor on Thursday testified that a witness in a gun crime might become focused on the weapon, diminishing the ability to provide an accurate description of the suspect.
“It makes it less likely that you’ll remember the face of the perpetrator correctly,” said Deborah Davis of the University of Nevada, Reno. “You’ll often hear a witness say ‘I don’t know, I was looking at the gun.’ ”
Davis spoke to a jury about research in witness memory in a trial for Carlos Ivan Flores, who is accused of gunning down Jose Roberto Sepulveda during a 2015 home-invasion robbery in west Modesto. David was called to the witness stand by Flores’ attorney, Amber Lunsford.
Sepulveda’s wife and stepson have identified Flores as the gunman. Testimony has indicated that Flores pointed a gun at the family while making threats to shoot the children.
A witness’ ability to accurately remember all the facial features of a suspect and details of a crime could be affected by an intense trauma, Davis said. She told the jurors that a witness’ focus will go toward surviving or escaping the traumatic situation.
Davis was hired by the defense to review police reports and suspect identification procedures in the murder case and testify in court. During cross-examination, she said she has testified about 90 times as an expert in witness memory and suspect identification in criminal cases on behalf of the defense; never for the prosecution. Although, she has worked as a consultant a couple of times for the prosecution.
The social psychology professor testified that she did not review any video recordings of the witness interviews in Flores’ case, and she didn’t meet with any of the witnesses who have testified. As part of her testimony, Davis presented to the jury a series of digital slides. She said she doesn’t add new slides in each criminal case she testifies; she just removes slides that might not be pertinent to the case.
Davis told the jury it is possible for crime victims to accurately identify perpetrators.
The deadly robbery occurred about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 2, 2015, at Sepulveda’s home in the 800 block of Pine Tree Lane, just south of Paradise Road. Maria Ceja and her three sons had just returned home from grocery shopping, when her oldest child was forced inside the house by two robbers.
The boy testified he couldn’t see the gunman’s face that night, because the man had a black hat pulled down, casting a shadow over his face. But he said he can remember the gunman’s squinty eyes; that’s how he recognized Flores, the boy told the jurors.
His mother initially after the shooting could not identify a suspect in a photo lineup. But one of the robbers was referred to as “Panda” during the crime.
Two days later, Ceja asked her brother, Santiago Ceja, whether he knew anyone named “Panda.” Her brother and his friends later showed Ceja photos from a Facebook page, and Ceja identified Flores in those photos, according to the prosecutor. Ceja then showed those photos to police.
The social psychology professor testified that someone else telling a witness that this is the person responsible for the crime can influence the witness’ memory. Davis said witnesses also can be influence by a lot of pressure to answer questions they might not have the answers to.
Testimony in the murder trial is expected to continue Friday in Stanislaus Superior Court.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
