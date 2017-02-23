CHP finds loaded gun in car during search in Sonora. Two felons arrested.

Two felons were arrested for being in possession of a loaded firearm after they were stopped by the California Highway Patrol in Sonora on Sunday morning, the CHP said.
At about 4 a.m., two CHP officers observed a car tailgating another vehicle and made a stop on Mono Way, just east of Tuolumne Road.
Ronald Powell McCurdy, 28, of Oakdale was the driver of the vehicle, a black 2001 Volkswagen Jetta. Paige Lee Henderson, 25, of Oakdale and Stephen Alan Frederick III, 24, of Bullhead City, Ariz., were the passengers, the CHP said.
The two male occupants were on searchable probation for prior felonies, according to the CHP. Henderson consented to have the officers search her vehicle, the CHP said.
While conducting a search, a loaded Colt Agent .38 revolver was located in the left rear passenger floorboard within a shoe, the CHP said.
Henderson was cited and released on scene. McCurdy and Frederick were both arrested for being felons in possession of a loaded firearm. McCurdy had been released from prison less than a month prior.
