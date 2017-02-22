High speed pursuit with juvenile passengers leads to child endangerment charges for Modesto man

An 18-year-old Modesto man was arrested Tuesday night after he led Ceres Police on a high speed pursuit with a pregnant 15-year-old and another juvenile in the vehicle.
At about 11:30 p.m., Sgt. Trenton Johnson pulled up behind a Mazda Tribute that was in the northbound lanes of Moffett Road, about four car lengths behind the limit line before Hatch Road, said Sgt. Jose Berber.
He watched the vehicle for several minutes as it remained stopped in that location and the lights at the intersection went through several cycles.
Johnson then pulled next to the vehicle and told the driver to move up to the limit line. The driver complied and as he drove north through the intersection Johnson activated his emergency lights because he suspected he was under the influence, Berber said.
The driver pulled over and Johnson walked up to the car where he saw the pregnant girl in the front passenger seat and a 16-year-old boy in the back seat. The driver, later identified as Kenneth Wayne Blanton, gave Johnson his brother’s name when he asked for his identity.
When Blanton “started digging in the center console” Johnson told him to get out of the vehicle, Berber said.
That’s when the suspect drove away and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect led Johnson, and other officers who joined, through a residential neighborhood where the suspect ran several stop signs and drove at speeds as high as 50 mph.
The pursuit then went north into downtown Modesto then east on Highway 132 where it reached speeds of 80 mph. The suspect went north on Claus Road where he blew threw several red lights and reached maximum speeds of 90 mph.
The pursuit went east on Claribel then south on Albers Road then back to Highway 132 where the suspect turned east toward Waterford. Berber said several other motorists on the road had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the fleeing suspect.
Johnson notified the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s department that they were approaching Waterford and deputies laid spike strips across the road at Missouri Avenue.
The suspect ran over them then continued driving into town with flat tires for about a mile and a half. The Mazda got stuck when the suspect attempted to make a northbound turn onto F Street.
Officers surrounded the car with firearms drawn and Blanton surrendered.
The two juveniles in the car were released to their parents.
Blanton was arrested on suspicion of evading, child endangerment and providing false identification. He was not under the influence but he is on probation and did not have valid driver’s license, Berber said.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments