Suspected Valentine’s Day bank robber turns himself in

The man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank near the Vintage Faire Mall on Valentine’s Day turned himself into Modesto Police on Tuesday. Feb. 14 also was the suspect Nickolas John Gulley’s 25th birthday.
Authorities say Gulley entered the bank at Standiford Avenue and Sisk Road and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Modesto Police set up a permitted around the bank but could not find the suspect.
Spokeswoman Heather Graves said detectives had identified Gulley as the suspect but she did not know if Gulley was aware that he was a suspect or why he decided to turn himself in.
Gulley is being held on $100,000 bail on charges of robbery and parole violation.
