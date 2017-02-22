Man, 44, arrested for starting fire at Almond Tree Restaurant building

Turlock police have arrested a 44-year-old man for starting Tuesday’s fire at the vacant building that once housed the Almond Tree Restaurant.
Shannon Zumbrunnen was arrested for reckless burning and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday evening, according to a news release by the Turlock Police Department.
No other details of the investigation into the fire were released.
