Most Wanted: Carlos Torres, murder

NAME: Carlos Torres
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 38 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Torres is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of shooting to death Adolfo Romero, 28, of Delhi on Nov. 23, 2003.
NOTES: Investigators have said they believe Romero and Torres argued inside a vehicle parked at Club Suave on Kansas Avenue in Modesto. As Romero opened the door to let Torres out, Torres shot him, police said.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
