Crime

February 21, 2017 1:47 PM

Most Wanted: Carlos Torres, murder

NAME: Carlos Torres

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 38 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Torres is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of shooting to death Adolfo Romero, 28, of Delhi on Nov. 23, 2003.

NOTES: Investigators have said they believe Romero and Torres argued inside a vehicle parked at Club Suave on Kansas Avenue in Modesto. As Romero opened the door to let Torres out, Torres shot him, police said.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fatal officer-involved shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos